Chick-fil-A in Leland to donate portion of sales Wednesday to tornado victims

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chick-fil-A in Leland will be hosting a fundraiser Wednesday evening for those impacted by last week’s deadly tornado.

The location at Leland Town Center, located 3571 Leland Town Center Drive, will be donating 20% of their sales between 5-8 p.m. to help with recovery efforts.

The Facebook event page states the money will be used to assist 53 families whose homes have been condemned in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood in Ocean Isle Beach.

The tornado killed three people and left 10 others with injuries.