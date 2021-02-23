Community remembers holocaust survivor who died of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As our nation mourns the death of 500,000 citizens, some locally are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Wilmington resident Michael Fox died in December from COVID-19 at age 85. He was born in Poland in 1935 and was a holocaust survivor.

- Advertisement -

He emigrated to the U.S. in 1947 and served in the Army. A man of Jewish faith, he was a member of the Temple of Israel congregation in Wilmington.

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov says she had a personal connection with Fox.

“I got to know him both as a congregant, but also through the relationship he had with my husband as a friend,” she said. “When we lost him I didn’t just lose a congregant, I lost a friend.”

She says his family hopes his death can help others.

“They feel that by sharing the story, if that will help others to take it serious, to be careful for themselves and others, then his memory will live on as a blessing,” Losben-Ostrov said.

Losben-Ostrov says she hopes this horrific milestone will inspire people to take the virus seriously.

“In Judiasm, one of the greatest compliments we can say about someone is to call them a mensch, to call them a good person, and Michael was truly a mensch,” she said.