Contracts will replace two Duplin County bridges

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two bridges in Duplin County will be replaced after two contracts were awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

According to NCDOT, the bridges are structurally deficient, meaning they are safe but have components in poor condition due to deterioration.

Work to replace the bridge on N.C. 11 over Maxwell Creek near Rose Hill can begin as early as March. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2022. The contract awarded is worth nearly $3 million.

The other bridge being replaced is on N.C. 11/N.C. 111 over Burnt Coat Creek near Pink Hill. This construction can also start in late March. Work is expected to be complete in early 2023. The project contract is about $2.3 million.

ST Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded both contracts in February.

These replacements are part of a federal BUILD grant program, along with 10 other bridges across Duplin and Sampson counties. The grant allowed the department to replace bridges with weight limitations that impacted agricultural operations but did not qualify for state funding.