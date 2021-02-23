Millions awarded to Cape Fear communites for water and sewer system projects

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Millions were recently awarded to communities across North Carolina, including here in the Cape Fear, to improve the water and sewer systems.

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday $282 million in loans and grants to help pay for 94 drinking water and wastewater projects statewide, including in Brunswick, Bladen and Pender counties. The project funding was approved at the State Water Infrastructure Authority’s Feb. 10 meeting.

- Advertisement -

“North Carolina’s communities need resilient, viable water infrastructure systems to support economic development. Funding these projects helps counties and towns with aging water infrastructure deliver clean, safe water to attract new jobs and keep people healthy,” Gov. Cooper said.

Brunswick County will receive a $2,852,818 State Reserve grant to pay for extensive rehabilitation of the sewer system in Navassa.

The county will also receive $2,218,967 through a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, with 100 percent principal forgiveness, for extensive rehabilitation of Navassa’s drinking water system.

Navassa recently consolidated with Brunswick County.

The Town of Surf City also received $2.8 million for its Water System Resiliency Projects and another $2.7 million for its WWTP Resiliency Improvements.

Rocky Point Topsail Water and Sewer District was awarded $3,750,000 for its RO WTP and Associated Improvements.

The Town of White Lake/Elizabethtown was also granted $50,000 in funding for its Wastewater Treatment MRF.