NC Bar and Tavern Association asks Gov. Cooper to ease restrictions as COVID-19 metrics improve

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — With COVID-19 numbers decreasing across North Carolina and vaccine distribution increasing, a group representing bars and taverns in the state has formally asked Gov. Roy Cooper to allow bars to reopen and end the stay-at-home curfew.

“We’re not asking to go back to business as usual,” President of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association Zack Medford said. “We’re just asking for Gov. Roy Cooper to turn the dimmer switch up a notch. We’re asking him to allow bars to operate at 30 percent capacity inside, and let them serve until 11 p.m. We can do it safely. We can do it wearing masks, and we can do it socially distant.”

NCBATA released a proposal back in September with guidelines for reopening bars safely. The proposal calls for all bars to require masks, social distancing, and capacity restrictions.

“No one knows better than bar owners that this pandemic is an immediate threat to our community and that we must all do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Medford said. “Bar owners know the stakes, and are willing to follow this guidance to the absolute best of their ability.”