NC bill could require districts to offer summer school for struggling students

The Summer Learning Choice for Families, also known as House Bill 82, would require school districts to offer six weeks of learning recovery and enrichment after the school year ends.

The bill intends to “mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on at-risk students, and to require the implementation of innovative benchmark assessments.”

According to the bill, in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade will focus on reading and math. Third-grade students also will focus on science instruction.

In-person instruction for students in fourth through eighth grade will focus on reading, math and science as well as at least one enrichment activity.