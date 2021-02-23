NC bill could require districts to offer summer school for struggling students

NORTH CAROLINA (WSOC) — Students struggling with school this year could find themselves learning over the summer.
As many local students returned to the classroom this week, some also could be headed for summer school if a new bill passes through the North Carolina General Assembly.
The Summer Learning Choice for Families, also known as House Bill 82, would require school districts to offer six weeks of learning recovery and enrichment after the school year ends.
The bill intends to “mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on at-risk students, and to require the implementation of innovative benchmark assessments.”
According to the bill, in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade will focus on reading and math. Third-grade students also will focus on science instruction.
In-person instruction for students in fourth through eighth grade will focus on reading, math and science as well as at least one enrichment activity.
The bill directs local school districts to offer this and prioritize at-risk students. Those not identified as at-risk can also participate if there is space available.