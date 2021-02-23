NCHSAA State Basketball Tournament – Round One

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The first round of the NCHSAA High School Basketball state tournament kicked off on Tuesday night. The week started with 10 Cape Fear area teams fighting for the title, after tonight just four remain. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you the highlights and final scores from the first round.

Below, are the final scores from Tuesday nights action on the hardwood.

GIRLS

Class 1A

#9 Northside-Pinetown 74 , #8 West Columbus 19

Class 2A

#11 Whiteville F , #6 Southwest Onslow 2

Class 4A

#16 Knightdale 69 , #1 Ashley 78

#14 Hoggard 30 , #3 Heritage 38

#15 Laney 54 , #2 Pine Forest 61

BOYS

Class 1A

#13 Pender 50 , #4 John A. Holmes 55

#15 Perquimans 68 , #2 West Columbus 80

Class 2A

#15 Northeastern 79 , #2 Heide Trask 58

Class 3A

#14 Cleveland 64 , #3 New Hanover 69

Class 4A

#16 Broughton 54 , #1 Laney 71

#11 Hoggard 30 , #6 Apex Friendship 61