WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a four-year-old female lab mix.

She is described as shy, calm, and a patient companion.

- Advertisement -

The shelter says she is not meant to be in homes with small animals or young children.

If you’re interested in meeting her or any other rescued animals you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment by calling (910) 798-7500.

The New Hanover County Animals Services is located at 180 Division Drive.

County residents can adopt for $70.