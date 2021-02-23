Police: Woman claimed to have virus, blew into deputy’s face

LINCOLNTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been charged after she claimed to have the coronavirus and blew into a sheriff deputy’s face.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Sunday evening in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Jasmine Louise McClain was already in police custody because she had been identified as a suspect in a stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said she admitted to having tested positive for COVID-19 eight days earlier.

She was charged with assault on a government official. The sheriff’s office did not state whether McClain has actually tested positive COVID-19.