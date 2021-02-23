Schedule changes continue for UNCW Men’s Basketball as year comes to an end

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It’s the final week of the regular season for the UNCW Men’s Basketball team and once again the schedule has been changed for the Seahawks.

UNCW was supposed to play two games against the College of Charleston on Thursday and Saturday, but it was announced today the Cougars would be put on pause due to covid-19 protocols.

Now, that those have been canceled the Seahawks will just play one game this week, that will be on Saturday against Elon at home. It will be the first time UNCW has taken the court in 27 days. Head coach Takayo Siddle says it has been taxing on their players and staff, but they have their sights set on finishing strong.

“It truly is the mental battle of everything,” says Siddle. “It’s something that we talk about all the time and you know we try not to make excuses. So, I do talk about that as well, just find a way, you got to stick together. Let’s just get through this and let’s finish out the season strong. ”

The Seahawks and Elon will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night from Trask Coliseum.