Virtual food drive providing students at Rocky Point Elementary with weekend meals

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A virtual food drive is helping children at Rocky Point Elementary school get the key nutrition they need.

The campaign to supply as many meals as possible began in early January, with dozens of items to choose from.

All the food is bought through Amazon and delivered to the school children.

With COVID eliminating the option for an in-person food drive, organizers say each item goes a long way in helping a hungry child.

“A lot of these kids can pick up food to go home over the weekend,” organizer Michael Jolly said. “But it’s not six meals for a whole weekend. It’s usually on average about two meals, one breakfast and one lunch or dinner. So the food we’re sending is able to supplement that so that these kids are fed the whole weekend.”

The virtual food drive runs through next month.

If you would like to donate to the food drive, you can on their Amazon page.