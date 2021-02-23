Virtual roundtable held to discuss ‘Project Grace’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown Incorporated hosted a virtual roundtable discussion about the future of Project Grace on Tuesday night.

Project Grace is the name for the potential redevelopment of a New Hanover County-owned block in downtown Wilmington. The block includes the main branch of the New Hanover County Public library, the former Register of Deeds building, a parking deck, and surface parking lots.

- Advertisement -

Panelists included Holly Childs, President and CEO, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated; Dane Scalise, WDI Board Chair; Jennifer Rigby, Chief Strategy Officer, New Hanover County; Adam Tucker, Director of Development, Zimmer Development Company; Chris Boney, Chief Relationships Officer, LS3P; and Natalie English, President and CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Jennifer Rigby shared details of the project and says a Memorandum of Understanding is under review. The MOU outlines that the site would house a new library, a new location for the Cape Fear Museum, office spaces, retail, an outdoor gathering area, and housing.

The existing Cape Fear Museum location on Market Street would remain as a research hub and the new location on Grace Street, if approved, would be where the exhibits are put on display for the public.

Developers have promised at least five percent of the housing would be reserved for workforce housing, which many commenters said was not enough as the need for affordable housing in Wilmington continues to grow.

Since the roundtable was virtual, the public comment came in the form of a comment thread. Dane Scalise served as a moderator and presented the questions to the panel.

Many of the commenters expressed disapproval of the project for an assortment of reasons. When asked why the project would be beneficial downtown, Holly Childs said she believes the project is critical to the area.

“It’s right in the heart of downtown,” Childs said. “These civic and arts facilities being located on a block that is walkable, that is easily accessible by everyone in the downtown whether they’re living there or visiting there.”

The developers explained if everything is approved and there are no bumps in the road, it would take about three years to complete the project.

Several people asked about the possibility of a grocery store in the downtown area, Childs says this structure could attract possible tenants who could meet that need to the area because there would be more people to serve if more housing is constructed.

Many questions were asked about adaptive reuse in the chat as well, but panelists did not get to those questions.

A public hearing on the MOU will be held on Monday, March 15 at 9am before the New Hanover County Commissioners at the historic courthouse on 3rd Street.

If you are not able to attend or would like to share your comments ahead of the meeting, email them to comments@nhcgov.com.