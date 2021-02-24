72-year-old man arrested in Wilmington for allegedly sexually abusing teen girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 72-year-old man was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday for sexually abusing a teen girl, according to authorities.

Wilmington Police Department says Manuel Treto is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

- Advertisement -

A WPD spokeswoman says the incident was reported at the beginning of 2020, but the crime reportedly happened a year or more prior to then when the victim was 15 or 16 years old.

Treto is in the New Hanover County jail under at $50,000. His next court appearance is on Thursday.