Around 2,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses have had to be thrown out in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Nearly 100 vaccine providers in North Carolina reported discarding COVID-19 doses, according to records the ABC11 I-Team obtained from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
Of the 1.8 million doses the state has administered, 2,346 doses (0.1%) were deemed unusable as of Feb. 18.
Vaccine providers attribute the waste to shipping issues, lack of patients, refrigeration problems and user errors.
“As with any vaccine distribution, it is anticipated that there will be minor accidents resulting in vaccine being discarded due to expiration or broken vials, but health care providers have been working hard to ensure all vaccines are used and stored properly,” a NCDHHS spokesperson wrote to the I-Team in an email.