Bridge preservation contract awarded in Pender, Duplin counties

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The life of two southeastern North Carolina bridges will be extended thanks to a recently awarded contract by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Buckeye Bridge LLC contractors will rehabilitate the Duplin County bridge on N.C. 903 over Interstate 40, constructed in 1987, and the Pender County bridge on U.S. 117 over I-40, built in 1982.

The improvements will include repairing the bridge deck surface.

The Canton-based company was awarded the contract for more than $926,000 earlier this month. Crews may begin work as early as late March and are expected to be complete by October.