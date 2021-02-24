CFPUA stops sewer overflow on Chestnut Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA crews stopped a small sanitary sewer overflow Monday in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street.

Staff received a call at 3:53 p.m. Monday to CFPUA’s emergency hotline about an overflowing manhole. When staff arrived at the site, they noticed a small amount of untreated wastewater leaving the manhole and flowing in the direction of a drainage pond that borders Burnt Mill Creek. The discharge stopped as the staff was investigating the site.

Staff alerted a CFPUA contractor performing sewer main lining in the area. The contractor had identified a clog in a pump being used to bypass wastewater around the work area. The clog was cleared, resolving the pump issue and stopping the SSO. CFPUA staff has worked with the contractor to ensure the bypass pump is continuously observed as the sewer lining project moves forward.

Staff estimates that fewer than 100 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped during the SSO. Some amount of that wastewater reached Burnt Mill Creek. N.C. Emergency Management was immediately notified.

Water quality testing by CFPUA staff Monday evening showed heightened levels of bacteria in the creek. Further water testing Tuesday indicated that contaminant levels had dropped significantly.

The quick actions of CFPUA staff, the contractor, and the caller to our emergency hotline helped prevent additional wastewater from escaping. Customers who see water or sewer problems such as overflowing manholes should call CFPUA’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 910-332-6565.