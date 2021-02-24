NEWS CONFERENCE TODAY: Gov. Cooper could ease COVID-19 restrictions as trends improve

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper could ease COVID-19 restrictions as trends improve across North Carolina. He is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

You can watch the briefing here.

- Advertisement -

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday, Feb. 28.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccination events for teachers, educators, and other school staff are happening around the state. This will include Groups 1 and 2, plus 400 people in Group 3.

WWAY was at vaccine clinics held in Bladen and New Hanover counties this morning. We will have more tonight starting at 5 p.m.