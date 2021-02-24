COVID-19 vaccine sites open for Bladen County teachers and school staff

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccinations began on Wednesday across the state with a priority given to teachers and school staff.

In Bladen County, the school district partnered with the health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The school district’s nurses, along with local paramedics, helped administer the vaccine to 150 teachers and other school staff members.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see our staff be committed to this, I know in a public health crisis that we’ve been in, and this just takes one additional step to the safety protocols that we’ve already been doing,” Bladen County Schools Interim Superintendent Jason Atkinson said.

Two Bladen County school teachers said they were glad to receive the vaccine, following Governor Roy Cooper’s recent announcement that the state would begin vaccinating teachers and other essential workers.

“It makes me feel good to know that we’re doing something that’s going to not only help us, but to help protect our students because they’re the reason we’re here, and it’s about the kids,” Bladen County teacher Everette McDonald said.

“I think it’s phenomenal that we are able to get the vaccination, and hopefully keep safety first for all of the teachers, –and hopefully we can get back to normal once everyone gets the vaccination,” Bladen County school teacher Carla Priest said.

Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan says this is a step in the right direction in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“Everyone in our school system is so very vital, and essential to getting our children back in school and keeping them safe. So, yes, hopefully when it opens up to March 10, if our Governor continues with that new opening for all the rest of the essential workers, that it will encourage them to come as well,” Dr. Duncan said.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held for Bladen County Schools staff on Thursday and Friday.

The Bladen County Health Department hopes to vaccinate more of the school district’s teachers and other staff over the next two weeks.