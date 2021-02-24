Easter weekend race to benefit Wilmington’s Thalian Association Community Theatre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hop to it, if you want to get the early-bird registration discount for a springtime Easter weekend fundraising race. It’s the inaugural Rabbit Run 5K and fun run to benefit youth programs at Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT). The race is scheduled for April 3 at Wilmington’s Mayfaire Town Center. Registration fees increase on March 1.
This is the first year for the Rabbit Run, and organizer Tori Jones says it promises to be a lot of fun, whether you run in person, or virtually. “Anyone, anywhere can sign up to run the 5K or 1 mile [race]…wherever they are, at a time of their choosing,” Jones says. “It makes it easy and fun for people to participate how they want to.”
Registration packets can be picked up the day before the race (April 2), and on race day, organizers say be prepared to arrive by 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. behind Belk in the Mayfaire Town Center parking lot.
TACT offers free and low-cost classes for children to learn all aspects of theatre performance, allowing them to build confidence and hone skills they can use on – and off – stage.
For more information about the Rabbit Run, visit https://thalian.org/events/rabbit-run/
To register for the race, go to https://its-go-time.com/tact-rabbit-run/