Free over-the-counter medicine drive to be held in Navassa in early March

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in partnership with Humana and Wilmington Health on March 5.

It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at Navassa Community Center, located at338 Main Street in Navassa, and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications.

- Advertisement -

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.



“Our North Carolina team is proud to partner with NC MedAssist to bring resources to those in need in our community,” Humana’s North Carolina Director Patrick Farley said. “We want everyone to stay healthy this winter which not only coincides with cold and flu season, but is complicated by COVID-19.”

All Mobile Free Pharmacy events will be held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting here and selecting the Brunswick event. Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it (while supplies last).

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist, said. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with Humana and Wilmington Health is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

The Mobile Free Pharmacy events have served upwards of 1,000 people, at times. To ensure the event runs smoothly and that all participants are served by the end, many volunteers are needed. NC MedAssist is partnered with safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. However, the charitable organization is still actively seeking volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from the community. Any available individuals can sign up here.