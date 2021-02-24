New Hanover County aimed to vaccinate 2,200 teachers, school staff at first COVID-19 clinics

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Teachers in New Hanover County are getting prepared for in-person learning thanks to three sites for vaccinations.

New Hanover County Public Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center teamed up for an event to administer 2,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine to teachers and school staff.

- Advertisement -

Sites were set up at Trask Middle School, the MLK Center, and the Pointe at Barclay.

Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko hopes these events give teachers and staff a sense of security and safety before returning to the classroom.

“We look at the folks who have had to work through this pandemic and actually serve others,” Fayko said. “The teachers are an integral part of our society. They’re teaching our children, they’re raising our future leaders. So to give them the vaccine to make them feel safe, it’s an honor.”

Fayko adds that pending a review of Wednesday’s event, there could be another vaccination event next week.