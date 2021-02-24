North Carolina ag commissioner says State Fair coming in fall

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner says there will be a State Fair in the fall, and is encouraging people to go get vaccinated to ensure the event will be safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and will lead to record attendance.

Commissioner Steve Troxler says plans are not only underway bring the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh back in October, but to hold the Mountain State Fair as well in Fletcher in September.

- Advertisement -

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports The State Fairgrounds lost $9.2 million in revenue in the past year because of the cancellation of events, including both fairs.