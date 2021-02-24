North Carolina women’s school to add health-oriented majors

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina women’s college says it is adding health-oriented majors to its curriculum beginning in the fall.

Salem College said in a news release Wednesday that it will be offering health sciences, health humanities, and health advocacy, and humanitarian systems.

The Winston-Salem school also says it is offering women’s leadership development programming, a renewed core liberal arts curriculum, and expanded internship and service-learning opportunities. All are centered on leadership and health.

Salem College is the nation’s oldest educational institution for girls and women in the U.S. It was founded in 1772.