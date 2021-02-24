North Myrtle Beach business owner defends St. Patrick’s Day event efforts

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach was scheduled for March 13 was canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic.

After the cancellation, efforts began to create a St. Patrick’s Day event on Main Street without the city’s involvement.

The city said that what started out as a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Main Street with golf carts as transportation has escalated to the level of a parade.

The City of North Myrtle Beach posted a public response to new developments of an event after the city canceled its annual parade and festival.

