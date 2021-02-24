Pender County jury convicts man of habitual DWI

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County jury has convicted a man of habitual DWI.

Cameron M. Campbell, 39 of Willow Spring, was found guilty by a Pender County jury on Tuesday of felony habitual driving while impaired, before the Honorable Judge R. Kent Harrell.

Campbell was sentenced to 18-31 months in prison.

This was the second jury trial in Pender County since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Campbell’s erratic driving caught the attention of a Surf City Police Department officer who followed Campbell’s vehicle into the Wal-Mart parking lot.

After talking with Campbell, Surf City police officers immediately started a Driving While Impaired investigation. Campbell refused lawful commands to exit his vehicle and had to be removed. Campbell was subsequently arrested and refused a chemical analysis of his breath. Campbell was believed to be drunk.

“These events took place during peak shopping hours at the Wal-Mart with shoppers walking in and out of the store as Campbell pulled his vehicle in the parking area. We are grateful that the Surf City Police Department identified Campbell’s driving and that there were no injuries because of his conduct,” Assistant District Attorney Sean Spiering, who handled the case, said.

Campbell was previously convicted of DWIs in 2001 and 2003, and two in 2011 in New Hanover County. He was also convicted of DWI in 2017 in Wake County. He has a pending DWI charge in New Hanover County stemming from a September 7, 2018 incident.

The next court date for that case is March 23.