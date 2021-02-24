“Preservation North Carolina” holds virtual webinar about “The Green Book”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — “Preservation North Carolina” held a virtual webinar about the subject of the Oscar-winning film “The Green Book” and places in Wilmington that are featured in it.

The webinar took place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, focusing on the books that were the subject of a film that won Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards.

- Advertisement -

Historian Lettie Shumate led the webinar, sharing history of civil rights all throughout the country before explaining the purpose of the green book. It was a guidebook for black travelers from 1936 to 1966 to find motels, restaurants, and filling stations that would serve them.

Shumate says that the green book did not just extend to businesses: many of these businesses were operated out of people’s homes.

“They opened up their homes to people who wanted to make sure that they were in a place that they were going to be safe,” Shumate said, “and that speaks highly about black culture and the bigger picture of the black community and black unity for survival.”

Shumate shared photos from the StarNews as well as some of her own. Many of the places in Wilmington that were featured in the books are still standing today.

Shumate says she has been able to track down all but seven editions of the green book and hopes to find them as well.