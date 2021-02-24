Release: NC woman went shopping with $150K virus relief loan

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina woman lied to get nearly $150,000 in coronavirus relief that she later spent on shopping sprees.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office press release says 24-year-old Jasmine Johnnae Clifton appeared in court Monday after being indicted last week on two fraud charges relating to disaster benefits.

The release says Clifton applied for a relief loan meant to help existing small businesses harmed by pandemic shutdowns. It says she falsified documents for an online clothing business that had been defunct since 2019.

The release says she spent the money at diamond stores and luxury clothing retailers.

Her defender declined to comment.