Saniya Rivers one of 24 selected as a McDonald’s All-American

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–As the high school basketball season slowly comes to an end the accolades are piling up for Ashley High School girls basketball star Saniya Rivers. This week Rivers was named a 2021 McDonald’s High School All-American.

The annual game is considered one of the pinnacles of high school basketball, with just 24 girls from across the nation selected to the two rosters. Rivers is one of three players from the state of North Carolina to be selected.

The 6-foot guard is averaging over 36 points per game this season to go along with 12 rebounds. She has help lead Ashley into the state playoffs as the No.1 seed in Class 4A.

The Screamin’ Eagles will host Pinecrest tomorrow night in the second round of the state tournament.