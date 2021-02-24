Wilmington chamber recongizes businessman Bob Rippy with lifetime achievement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington businessman Bob Rippy is set to be recognized by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce as 2021’s Duke Energy Lifetime Achievement in Business Award winner.

Bob Rippy is the owner and founder of Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park.

“I have the best job in the world,” Rippy had previously said. “I get to be the King of Fun in Wilmington.”

Bob currently serves on the UNCW Board of Trustees. He has also served on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors (2013-2017), Cape Fear Community College Foundation Board of Directors, and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He’s volunteered on the UNC-Wilmington School of Business Advisory Board and the UNCW Entrepreneurial Advisory Board. He is a past Chairman of the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, Cape Fear Visitors Bureau, Wilmington International Airport Authority, and Friends of Airlie Gardens. He’s also volunteered as President of the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America and has been a Ducks Unlimited member since 1978.

Rippy has also been an active member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions for over 20 years. He led the organization as Chairman of the Board in 2011.

Rippy will be honored with the award during the chamber’s 154th Annual Meeting Thursday evening.