WPD suspends ‘cruise lights’ program after one month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one month after starting a new ‘cruise light’ pilot program among Wilmington police officers, the department has suspended it.

WPD began the effort to increase police visibility and deter crime by requiring officers to keep their cruise lights on while patrolling.

On Tuesday, the department announced that would come to an end and is looking for feedback from the community.

A three-question survey is up on the department’s website asking the following questions:

Have you noticed WPD vehicles traveling with their blue cruise lights on?

Do you think that having the cruise lights on while patrolling has caused you to notice WPD vehicles more often while traveling around the City?

Do you think the cruise lights help in increasing police visibility and deterring crime?

The survey is only open to Wilmington residents.

“We want the community to become more involved in our policing, and this is the perfect opportunity for that,” Chief Donny Williams said. “I encourage all Wilmington residents to please take a minute to answer these questions and let us know your thoughts.”