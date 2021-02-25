CFPUA awarded $4.59M loan for sewer rehabilitation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has approved CFPUA’s application for a $4.59 million low-interest loan for sewer rehabilitation.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority announced this month that CFPUA’s application, submitted in September 2020, was approved to receive loan funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. These loans are a key part of securing funding for CFPUA’s Capital Improvement Plan, which prioritizes replacement and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure.

This loan will support two important projects:

Replacing 9,800 feet of old clay gravity sewer and 38 manholes under Fifth Avenue in downtown in advance of a City of Wilmington street paving project.

Rehabilitating 2,300 feet of 36- and 48-inch sewer and associated manholes in the 100-year flood plain near McCumbers Ditch, a tributary of Burnt Mill Creek. By lining this sewer pipe and sealing the manholes, CFPUA will not only will extend the life of this infrastructure but will reduce water inflow and infiltration that can contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.

Work on both projects is expected to begin in late fall of this year.