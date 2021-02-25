Easing of COVID-19 restrictions unlikely to bring back live music to many venues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Indoor event spaces like downtown Raleigh’s Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts center can reopen starting Friday with crowds up to 250 people — that’s a tough number to make money with. And, around the corner at Red Hat Amphitheater, larger crowds of concert-goers could be allowed inside. But it would be a struggle as well.

“I really think that today’s announcement was a huge step in a positive direction,” said Randy McKay, who recently took the reins as President and CEO of Durham’s Carolina Theatre.

McKay took charge in the throes of a pandemic that’s thrown the live music industry into a tailspin. COVID canceled the Carolina’s movie house, its community events and its main money-making source: touring concert acts.

McKay says the governor’s easing of restrictions for indoor venues which allows 30% capacity not exceeding 250 people is unlikely bring those tours back.

Read more here.