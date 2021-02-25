Locals react to lesser COVID restrictions

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This Wednesday, Governor eased Coronavirus restrictions in North Carolina.

In Leland, residents responded, saying these lesser restrictions could not come at a better time. Though some still don’t feel comfortable eating indoors, the consensus seemed to be that our case numbers were headed in the right direction.

“I think it’s a good step,” said Massachusetts native, Paul Fread. “But until Dr. Fauci is eating in a restaurant…. I’m not going to eat in a restaurant.”

Many look forward to life returning to normal when it’s safe.

“It feels like things are coming back to normal,” said Leland native, Samantha Harp. “You know? Just, everyone’s getting safer…. people are staying inside when they’re sick. So, it’s nice.”

On lifting the curfew and alcohol sales to go until 11 pm, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed indoors starting Friday. Outdoor gatherings are still limited to 50 people.