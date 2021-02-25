Man wanted after hotel clerk robbed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a hotel clerk was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Officers responded to the Main Stay Suites on Market Street after the clerk called and said that she was robbed.

According to WPD, the clerk said a slender man in a hoodie and mask came in wielding a knife. He had her dump money in a trash bag before running off.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.