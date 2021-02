WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Headed into Thursday night just three local basketball teams were left fighting for a state championship. That number dropped to one after tonight’s second round games. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you the highlights from the Port City.

Below, are the final scores from our local teams in the NCHSAA State Playoffs.

- Advertisement -

CLASS 4A-Girls

#8 Pinecrest 40 , #1 Ashley 58

CLASS 3A-Boys

#6 West Carteret 63 , #3 New Hanover 45

CLASS 4A-Boys

#8 Lumberton 64 , #1 Laney 47