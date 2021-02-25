New survey details riskiest places to contract the virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A study by the non-profit Civic Meter surveyed 27 epidemiologists to find out the riskiest places of getting COVID-19.

The survey ranks bars and prisons as number one on the list.

- Advertisement -

“They’ve been hit hard enough, and as long as they keep the occupancy low and they try to maintain some kind of distance, then I think it’s okay,” said Heather Sedberry, who said she supports Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to allow bars to have 30 percent capacity on Friday.

Nursing homes, indoor theaters, and churches were next on the list for riskiest places to contract the virus, followed by dining indoors, and outdoor stadiums that host large events.

As COVID-19 cases gradually decline and restrictions begin to ease in North Carolina, people we spoke with feel confident safety protocols will help protect them.

Read more here.