(KCRA) — An Arizona man is accused of faking his own kidnapping.

The dramatic backstory reportedly involved loads of cash hidden in the desert.

Brandon Soules, 19, told police he was kidnapped when found Feb. 10.

But police said they questioned him Feb. 17 and he then admitted he fabricated the story “because he didn’t want to go to work.”

Soules doesn’t have to worry about that anymore: He was fired from his tire factory job, police said.

