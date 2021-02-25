UNCW will allow fans at sporting events starting Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW Athletics announced on Thursday that some fans will be allowed back at sporting events.

This comes after Gov. Roy Cooper announced loosening on COVID-19 restrictions.

The athletic department shared new guidelines relating to attendance at home events starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Fans will still be required to wear face coverings at all times when not eating or drinking.

Social distancing and frequent hand washing will continue to be encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Available seating will be allocated to the following groups before any general public ticket sales: (1) Seahawk Club donors (2) UNCW Students (3) UNCW Home Team (4) Visiting Team

Trask Coliseum (Men’s/Women’s Basketball)

Seating Available: 780

Brooks Field (Baseball)

Seating Available: 500

Boseman Field (Softball)

Seating Available: 150

UNCW Soccer Stadium (Men’s/Women’s Soccer)

Seating Available: 150

Hanover Hall (Volleyball)

Seating Available: None | Home team pass list only