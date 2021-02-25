USMC to conduct training exercise in Kure Beach this weekend

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Military training will be conducted at the Fort Fisher National Guard Training Center in Kure Beach this weekend.

The Marines and Sailors of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejeune will be doing training during the day as a part of their regular-scheduled training prior to deploying overseas.

The training will take place in the grass field south of the RV park. You could see military aircraft flying over the area. You could also see around 150 Marine Corps personnel in uniform and 100 roles players (Marines) in Middle Eastern attire or civilian clothing.