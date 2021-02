WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police need your help finding a missing teen.

WPD says Yasir Martinez-Zuniga, 15, was last seen on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m.

He may be traveling in a grey sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609.

National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. says they are following this case as well.