Wilmington police unveil new crisis negotiation trailer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, the Wilmington Police Department showcased its new crisis negotiation trailer. This will aid in situations like the 10-hour standoff in Creekwood that took place last September.

The custom-built trailer will allow WPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team to conduct potentially long-term negotiations from a central, weather-protected location for the first time.

It holds two large monitors capable of showing real-time body camera and drone footage, multi-channel radios, and workstations with rescue phones and headsets to communicate with suspects and/or hostages.

“It keeps the team isolated so that they can concentrate on working a relationship with an individual, for a peaceful resolution,” Sgt. Kevin Smith said.

Prior to this, for more than 20 years the team of six worked in patrol cars, K9 vehicles, and any other available space.