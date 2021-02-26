911 calls reveal moments man allegedly forced his way into NHSO deputy’s home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls reveal the frantic moments an off-duty New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man at her home in the Silver Lake area earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road.

- Advertisement -

40-year-old Bart Anthony Coniglio allegedly forced his way into a family member’s home. Authorities say the family member and a friend who were inside the home, left the house, and ran to a nearby neighbor’s home. That neighbor is a NHSO deputy who was off-deputy at the time.

Coniglio then reportedly chased the family member to the deputy’s home. That’s when he got into a fight with the deputy, leading to the shooting.

NHSO has identified the deputy as Leyla Davis-Woodhouse.

Two calls were made to 911 about the incident.

One from a family member who says her son was trying to break into her home and the other believed to be by the deputy.

FIRST 911 CALL:

Caller: My son is here. He has already been at my granddaughter’s house, broke into their house. There are looking for him.

Dispatch: You said police are looking for him?

Caller: Yes, they are looking for him. He just broke into my granddaughter’s house not too long ago. They are out looking for him and he’s here now.

Dispatch: Where is he right now? What is he doing?

Caller: He’s at my front door … He in the backyard now. Hurry!

Dispatch: Does anyone have access to weapons?

Caller: No, hurry! He’s trying to get in my backdoor.

Dispatch: Alright, is it physical or verbal?

Caller: It’s going to be physical. My boyfriend is hurting really bad. He’s got a bad back. You need to send someone now and get them here before he breaks in. *Frantic now* He’s breaking in my door right now. He’s breaking in. He’s breaking in my door right now.

Dispatch then asks for the caller to describe him.

Caller: Oh my god. *breathing heavily* Hurry! He’s in my house. We are out of the house. I have a sheriff next door to me, that’s lives next door to me.

Dispatch: OK, so you are out of the house.

Caller: Yes, I’m out of the house right now. We are next door at the sheriff’s house. *breathing heavily*

She then could be talking to the off-duty deputy, briefing explaining that her son broke into her home.

Caller: There he is! … I’m inside of her house now.

Dispatch: Whose house are you inside of?

A woman in the background could be heard saying “get the gun! get the gun!”

Dispatch: Did you say he has a gun?

Caller: No, no. She’s trying to get her gun.

Dispatch: What is the deputy’s name you are with?

The caller could be heard asking someone “what’s her name?” but no response. Another woman in the background could be heard saying, “get the taser!”

Caller: *frantic* Hurry, hurry! No, he’s across the the street. Oh my god!

You could hear two shots fired.

Caller: Gunshots! She’s shooting the gun. I don’t know. I’m in a bedroom. I’m hiding in a bedroom. Oh my god. Oh my god. Tell them to get here! She’s fighting with him outside.

Dispatch: They are getting there as fast as they can. Is the deputy a female?

Caller: Yes, she is a female. She’s wearing plain clothes. He knows her. He knows she lives here.

Dispatch: Are you certain you heard gunshots?

Caller: I heard something. I don’t know. She said get the taser and get something else. I don’t know what she has. I’m scared he will get me though. He’s been trying to get me.

Dispatch: OK, you just stay in that house.

Caller: She’s trying to get him out of the house. He won’t get out of the house.

Dispatch: And that’s the deputy that is trying to?

Caller: Yes, yes. She shot him or something. Oh my god! *hysterically crying*

Dispatch: Let me know what’s going on now.

Caller: He’s still fighting. I hear her. Oh my god. She’s trying to tell him to stay down.

Law enforcement arrives shortly after that.

SECOND 911 CALL:

Deputy: This man pushed his way into my house and I shot him two times. Y’all need to get here now.

Dispatch: OK, I already have someone in route to you. Is he down?

Deputy: Yes

Dispatch: Ok, stay on the phone with me.

In the background, you could hear the woman yell “stay down, you hear me?” then a man grunting.

Dispatch: Do you know know who he is?

Deputy: Yes, he’s an across the street neighbor. Actually, the mom and boyfriend ran from him to my house and then he fought me on the porch and pushed his way inside my house.

Dispatch: Is he awake? Is he breathing?

Deputy: Yeah, he’s awake. He’s breathing. He’s moving. I got him two times on his side. Right at the same spot from what I can see.

The call ends shortly after when other law enforcement arrives to the home.

Coniglio is no stranger to law enforcement as he is a convicted felon. He has an extensive criminal record that dates back to 2002, according to the NC Department of Public Safety. He has been convicted of DWIs, resisting an officer, embezzlement, and possession of controlled substances.

Davis-Woodhouse was hired by the sheriff’s office on August 19, 2014 as a detention officer. She was promoted to deputy in May 2018. She moved to the patrol division on July 3, 2018 and was recently promoted to detective on February 9, 2021.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

As of Thursday, Coniglio was still in the hospital.