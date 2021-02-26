Bars open indoor spaces Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington looked a whole lot different Friday night.

Starting at five o’clock, bars could open indoors at 30 percent capacity, good news for the Blind Elephant. It’s been closed for 11 and half months, unable to serve their signature craft cocktails in their prohibition era lounge due to COVID restrictions.

Owner, Ashley Tipper said they’ve relied solely on their new cocktail cart, Vagabond Spirits, for any income.

Friday was their first night back, and Tipper said she and her staff are thrilled to be open and relieved to know that for now they’ve made it.

“It feels like someone took an elephant, no pun intended, and moved it off of my chest,” said Tipper. “I can take a deep breath and, I’m not as scared as I was. Because I don’t know if we could have hung on for much longer.”

For now, Tipper said the bar will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 11 pm. They’ll let in between 30 and 40 people to insure social distancing.