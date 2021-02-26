Biden admin to administer 3,000 daily vaccines in Greensboro

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The White House says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon open a federally-supported vaccination clinic in Greensboro.

The site is expected to vaccinate 3,000 people per day starting on March 10. This mirrors the timing of Gov. Roy Cooper expanding eligibility to additional frontline essential workers ranging from grocery store clerks to elected officials.

Cooper says the vaccinations will not take away from the state’s weekly allotment it receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials did not say which COVID-19 vaccine would be offered.

The Greensboro site will be one of several federal pilot community vaccination centers opening across the U.S. in the coming weeks.