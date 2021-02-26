Cooper, NC prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina civil rights groups reached a deal with prison officials to offer an early release of at least 3,500 people in state custody.

The state conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and American Civil Liberties Union argued that conditions at state prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic were unconstitutional.

If the settlement is approved, the state will have three months to release 1,500 inmates and three more months to release an additional 2,000.

At least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19.

State data shows nearly 10,000 prisoners have tested positive for the virus to date.