‘I’m on cloud nine’: Couples, wedding venues rejoice with eased restrictions in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Kelly Gardner was ecstatic when she found out Governor Cooper had lifted restrictions on indoor events this week.

She plans on getting married in Hillsborough in two weeks.

“Our wedding ends at 10 p.m. and trying to get people home by the curfew or back to the hotel — it was stressing me out whether my wedding was going to be cut short or are we not going to be able to enjoy it,” Kelly said.

Indoor events will soon be able to operate at 30% capacity or a max of 250 people. The overnight curfew was also lifted along with the alcohol curfew which, according to experts, allows events to go to a more normal time.

The new mandate also means guests sitting at the same table don’t have to come from the same household.

