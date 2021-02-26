Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, have been recovered unharmed.

Los Angeles police Capt. Jonathan Tippett says a woman brought the dogs to an LAPD station Friday evening. Lady Gaga’s representatives and detectives went to the station and confirmed they were her dogs.

Tippett says it’s not immediately clear how the woman obtained the dogs, but she’s not believed to have been involved or associated with Wednesday night’s attack in Hollywood that wounded the dog walker, who’s expected to recover.

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.