More than 26,000 Brunswick County residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — More than 26,000 first doses and 14,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Brunswick County residents as of this week.

At this time, Brunswick County Health Services and its partners at Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital do not anticipate rescheduling any first dose appointments at its mass vaccination clinic currently set for March 1-5 to a later date, assuming there are no shipping delays.

- Advertisement -

In addition to its operations at the mass vaccination clinic, Health Services also worked with its partners at the North Carolina National Guard, Brunswick County NAACP, area churches, Brunswick County Schools, and local child care centers to host a temporary clinic at Northwest District Park in Leland Feb. 23-25.

Health Services applied to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for doses to support this temporary outreach clinic to support equitable vaccination efforts for underserved and historically marginalized communities. More than 800 eligible individuals were vaccinated at this event, including some local teachers and child care workers on Thursday.

Health Services will also work with Brunswick County Schools and area child care centers to support a future outreach event to vaccinate more teachers and staff as supplies allow. These individuals became eligible for vaccinations this Wednesday under Group 3.

While Brunswick County surpassed the 8,000 mark for confirmed cases on Friday, the county is starting to see improvements in testing and case counts trends. This past week, 230 new cases were identified (Feb. 19-26), slowly trending downward from the 341 new cases identified between Feb. 12-19 and the 522 new cases identified between Feb. 5-12.

After trending around 10% the past few weeks, Brunswick County’s testing statistic has also fallen to 7.4% as of Feb. 26. The NCDHHS also moved Brunswick County down to the Orange/Substantial tier this week on its County Alert System; the county was previously assigned to the highest tier, Red/Critical, since Jan. 6.

However, six more residents have died in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Brunswick County to 135.

“We still need to remain diligent in efforts like mask wearing and remaining home when possible, especially for those at a higher risk for illness,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said. “Mitigation efforts like these coupled with more vaccinations are likely factors in any improvements we are seeing.”

As trends also improve across North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper also announced this week that the state will carefully ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The Governor’s Executive Order No. 195 will take effect today, Friday, February 26 at 5 p.m. and will expire March 26 at 5 p.m. Visit here to learn more about the Governor’s Executive Order No. 195.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Individuals now eligible for vaccinations are those who fall under Group 1 (health care workers), Group 2 (anyone 65 or older regardless of health status or living situation), and Group 3 (anyone working in child care or in PreK – 12 schools). Eligible community members in the Brunswick County area can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting NovantHealth.org/BrunswickVaccine.

North Carolina plans to move to additional frontline essential workers on March 10. Learn more about Group 3 here.

Vaccine supplies remain exceptionally low. If appointments slots are not available when you search, you are encouraged to check again later. Future appointment dates are added on a weekly basis based on current allocation numbers the NCDHHS is sending to the three partners.

Need to cancel your appointment at the Brunswick County mass vaccination clinic? If you get your COVID-19 vaccine at another clinic or jurisdiction, call or email the Public Health Call Line as soon as possible to cancel your appointment. The call line team will add your name to a list that is sent daily to our partners at Novant Health to remove you from the schedule. Promptly contacting us allows us to better schedule another patient for the spot, depending on available supplies that week.

Public Health Call Line: 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Email: coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov

Brunswick County Health Services is also working with partners at local hospitals and health care clinics, community organizations, schools, child care centers, and area churches to coordinate outreach clinics for any vaccine doses it receives from the NCDHHS for equity or event purposes. The department continues to work with these partners to identify areas that could benefit from such clinics and apply to the NCDHHS for vaccine allocations to support such events.

For these temporary clinics, Health Services works directly with its partners to identify eligible individuals, particularly those from underserved or historically marginalized communities in the county, to schedule appointments. Individuals identified as eligible for these clinics will receive direct communication from Health Services or from one of our partners to schedule these appointments.

As vaccine supplies continue to become more available, more providers in the community could receive vaccine supplies to expand opportunities for eligible individuals to receive a vaccine. You and encouraged to remain patient and trust in the process.