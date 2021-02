WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is looking to hire more substitute teachers.

The salary for substitute teachers is $80 per day if you do not hold a teaching license or $103.00 per day if you have a current or expired teaching license.

- Advertisement -

Substitute teachers may choose to select the day(s) they would like to work and the schools.

To apply, applicants must have a minimum of a high school diploma, a clear background check, and strong references.

Applicants can apply here.