North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says he is retiring from his post, ending a nearly 30-year career as a state trooper.

News outlets report Col. Glenn McNeill Jr. announced Friday that his retirement takes effect on April 1.

McNeill, who has been with the patrol since 1993, was appointed as commander by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017. He was the agency’s 27th commander as well as the second Black man to hold the position.

After McNeill retires, Cooper will have over a month to choose a replacement.